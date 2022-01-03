Three people injured in DeKalb County crash involving semi on I-69

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) Three people, including two minors were injured when a semi crashed into a disabled vehicle on I-69 in DeKalb County, Sunday evening.

The crash happened at about 8:45 P.M. on I-69 Northbound near the 338 mile-marker just south of the Indiana 4 exit when a semi driven by a 57-year-old Mississippi man crashed into a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that was disabled and parked on the outside shoulder of the highway.

The car’s owner, a 39-year-old Ashley woman was standing in front of the car which was pushed into her, causing fractured ribs. Her two children, an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were in the car when the semi crashed into it and were thrown around, causing minor injuries.

The driver of the semi swerved after hitting the car and lost control of the truck, traveling through a ditch and fence before hitting a tree. The driver of the truck was not injured.