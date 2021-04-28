Three people, including a Fort Wayne Police Officer injured in pursuit and crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police Officer and a civilian riding along received minor injuries after the squad-car they were in was struck by a suspect in a high speed pursuit on Fort Wayne’s south side.

The crash happened just before 2:00 P.M. when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Gang and Violent Crimes Unit attempted to stop a possible shooting suspect at Bowser and Creighton Avenue.

The suspect took off and drove recklessly attempting to get away from police when he ran a stop sign at Robinwood Drive and McKinnie Avenue at a high rate of speed, striking a police vehicle not involved in the chase.

The suspect was a male juvenile who sustained minor injuries in the crash. The officer and civilian ride-along also received minor injuries. All were treated at a local hospital. The suspect was released into the custody of police.