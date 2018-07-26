Three people found living in LaGrange County residence, unknown to homeowner

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were arrested in LaGrange County Wednesday after police found them living in a residence, unknown to the homeowner.

Officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a lead on a stolen motorcycle that reportedly was at the location. Once at the scene, police found multiple people within the residence, which the homeowner claimed he did not know were there.

Police immediately noticed several pieces of drug paraphernalia, and applied for a search warrant. Officers then located Methamphetamine, multiple items used to ingest drugs and hypodermic needles.

Michael A. Hardy was also located hiding in the attic, and was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of DeKalb County.

Three people were arrested at the scene and face the following charges:

Michael A. Hardy, 25 of St. Joseph Visiting a Common Nuisance Warrant out of DeKalb County

Larisa Rene Hughes, 32 of LaGrange Possession of Meth Possession of Paraphernalia Visiting a Common Nuisance Warrant out of LaGrange County

Heather V. Nordness, 24 of St. Joseph Visiting a Common Nuisance



Additional arrests and/or charges are likely, as the incident is still under investigation. The motorcycle was not recovered at the location.