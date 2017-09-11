Three people arrested for theft and narcotics ring

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were arrested for theft, drugs and firearms in Kosciusko County.

On August 29, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic dispute complaint on E. Bucher Drive. 35-year-old Amy Farmer was arrested for resisting, criminal mischief and arson.

A stolen burnt cargo trailer was in plain sight at the scene, and once a search warrant was obtained, other stolen items were located.

On September 5, 39-year-old Scott Farmer was arrested for outstanding warrants. During his interview with Kosciusko County Detectives, he admitted to stealing the burnt cargo trailer and trading the tools inside it for drugs.

Scott also admitted to stealing three other trailers, which lead detectives to a home on S. Main Street in Milford.

A search warrant was obtained for the property, and stolen items were located along with drug paraphernalia, a small meth lab and some firearms.

This investigation lead officers to the home of 45-year-old Allan Foyle on D6 Lane, Syracuse. A search warrant was obtained and officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and stolen property.

Foyle was arrested for dealing methamphetamine and possession of stolen property.