FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Three Fort Wayne Police Department officers have been suspended.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the officers were suspended by Police Chief Steve Reed last month.

The Board of Public Safety reports the three suspensions include:

Sgt. Brian Burton – Improper Conduct

Off. Kerry Haywood – Negligence with a Firearm

Off. Shane Carrier – Unreasonable Force and Improper Conduct

No further details have been released.