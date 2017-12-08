Three new schools created at IPFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Purdue Board of Trustees has approved the creation of three new schools at IPFW.

The board today made the moves as part of continuing academic restructuring on campus as preparations are made for the pending realignment of IPFW into separate Purdue and Indiana University campuses in July.

In the College of Engineering, Technology, and Computer Science, the department of manufacturing and construction engineering technology (MCET) and the department of computer, electrical, and information technology (CEIT) will be merged to form the School of Polytechnic.

The College of Visual and Performing Arts will establish a School of Music, thanks in part to a $1-million grant from the English-Bonter-Mitchell Foundation and a $1-million allocation from the state of Indiana as part of the 2017-2019 budget. The school will offer new degrees in music technology, commercial music, and music industry studies, in addition to existing programs, and will host national music festivals on campus.

The current College of Education and Public Policy will be renamed the College of Professional Studies and will include the newly created School of Education, which will consist of the current department of educational studies and department of professional studies.

The trustees also approved Purdue University Fort Wayne to offer a bachelor of science in psychology. The degree will emphasize the development and implementation of scientific skills within the context of the study of behavioral and mental processes. The new degree program will require approval by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.