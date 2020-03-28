Three more test positive for coronavirus in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three more people in Allen County have tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the county’s total to 26.

That latest figure was released Saturday afternoon by the Allen County Department of Health.

The death toll for the county is unchanged at one.

The department says that county data may not reflect numbers released by the Indiana State Department of Health due to a delay in private lab testing.

For updates on cases and deaths in Allen County, visit the dashboard here.