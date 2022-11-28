Three juveniles accused of setting vacant home on fire in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Steuben County officials are investigating after three teens allegedly set a vacant home on fire over the weekend.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a home in the 780 block of East County Road 500 South in Richland Township on reports of flames coming from the home and multiple teens seen running into a field at just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived and determined the home to be vacant and abandoned. Once the fire was extinguished, deputies continued the investigation and were able to identify the three teen boys allegedly seen running from the home. They were brought to the sheriff’s office along with their parents for questioning.

A 17-year-old boy was identified as the person accused of starting the fire. All three teens will be referred to the Steuben County Juvenile Probation. Additional juvenile charges may be sought in the case.

A Hamilton firefighter was treated for a hand injury suffered while fighting the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.