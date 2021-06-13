Three injured in Van Wert County ATV crash

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOWO): Three people were injured in an ATV crash Sunday afternoon in Van Wert County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were called at 12:05 p.m. on a report of a serious injury crash at the intersection of State Route 118 and Wren Landeck Road.

Officials say a Polaris ATV driven by a Plainville, Indiana man was going west on Wren Landeck when he pulled into the path of a car going south.

The front passenger, a 29-year-old Van Wert man, was ejected and suffered critical injuries. He was airlifted to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old driver and back seat passenger, 20 from Rockford, Ohio, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Van Wert Health.

The driver and two passengers in the car were treated at the scene for minor injuries.