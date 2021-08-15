Three injured in Sunday afternoon crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was critically injured and two other people were hurt after a crash between two vehicles, one of which also hit a building.

Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Bowser and Oxford Streets at just after 2:15pm Sunday, after an SUV had been westbound on Oxford at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles when it hit a car, pushing it off the road and into a building near the intersection. One of the vehicles was still smoking when officers arrived.

Two men and a boy were all injured in the crash; one of the men sustained life-threatening injuries. Police say speed and improper use of a safety restraint were factors in the crash. No further details were released.