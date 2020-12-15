Three injured in Kosciusko County stabbing

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were injured after a woman allegedly stabbed them Tuesday morning in Wayne Township.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office received a report of multiple stabbing victims at a home on Westside Drive at just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found three victims and gathered information on a possible suspect. An Indiana State Police helicopter was called to assist in the search.

Vickie Wooldridge, 44 of Warsaw, was found southwest of the scene and taken into custody at noon.

No further information on the victims’ injuries has been released.