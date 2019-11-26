Three indicted on wire fraud of more than $3 million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were indicted in a wire fraud scheme by the Department of Justice.

Brian Nordan, 42 of Auburn, Dustin Coleman, 42 of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Angela Jasinski, 29 of Granger, were charged alleging 13 counts of wire fraud. Nordan was charged in all counts, while Coleman was charged in 3 of the counts and Jasinski was charged in two of the counts.

Court documents reveal Nordan, who was a chief marketing officer and general manager of a Fort Wayne company, devised a scheme to defraud the company with Coleman, who was his domestic partner and eventual spouse, and Jasinski, who is Nordan’s sister.

The scheme totaled a loss of $3,038,857.05 to the company through the unauthorized use of company credit cards, using company funds to pay personal credit cards, using company funds for claimed reimbursement expenses, using company funds for non-business-related vendors, use of company funds to pay non-employees’ wages and benefits and the use of company funds to invest in a toothpaste business. This allegedly took place between August 8, 2012 and June 1, 2018.

The wires between May 2017 and May 2018 include payment to pay personal credit card debts, charges at Lowe’s and payroll payments from the company’s payroll vendor to Coleman and Jasinski.

The case is still under investigation by the FBI’s Indiana Financial Crimes Task Force with the help of the Organized Crime and Corruption Unit of the Indiana State Police.