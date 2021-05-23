Three hour barricade ends in arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested after barricading himself in an apartment for three hours.

Around 7:18 a.m. Sunday, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an apartment in the 400 block of W. Dewald Street on domestic disturbance reports. Once they arrived, officers spoke with a woman who said a man inside of the apartment had beaten her. She indicated that he may have a gun and had possibly fired a shot inside of the apartment. The man also had an active arrest warrant on him.

Officers tried to contact the man inside of the apartment, but he refused to come out and surrender.

The FWPD called in the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit to assist. Eventually, a negotiator with the Crisis Response Team was able to talk with him on the phone. At around 10:05 a.m., the man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The female victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

The man was transported to the police station for questioning. He was then taken to the Allen County Jail on his active warrant and possible charges related to this incident.