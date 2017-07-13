Three Fort Wayne healthcare professionals indicted in largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Three Fort Wayne healthcare professionals have been indicted in what is being called the largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history.

In Indiana, at least five defendants were charged in various healthcare fraud schemes related to the unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances, kickbacks, and services not rendered.

In Fort Wayne, part of the investigation discovered such activity at North Anthony Pharmacy & Wellness Center. Charges were brought against James E. Ranochak, MD, along with two pharmacists, Brent Losier and Charles Ringger, for allegedly conspiring to distribute and dispense controlled substances without legitimate medical purpose as well as fraudulent billing.

“Medicaid fraud is not a victimless crime,” said Curtis Hill, Indiana Attorney General. “When licensed professionals and organizations target those who rely on Medicaid, they’re also putting taxpayers on the hook. These actions truly impact all of us. The culmination of these investigations is extremely rewarding for the investigators and lawyers in our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit who work tirelessly to bring these offenders to justice. I applaud their efforts.”

In total, the fraud enforcement action led to 412 charged defendants across 41 federal districts, including 115 doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals, for their alleged participation in healthcare fraud schemes involving approximately $1.3 billion in false billings.

The investigations were part of Healthcare Fraud Takedown Week, an initiative led by the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Read full indictment here.