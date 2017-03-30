Three facing federal drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three northeast Indiana men are facing a variety of federal drug and gun charges.

Acting US Attorney Clifford Johnson says Keith Miller of Albion, Brock Shellman of Albion, and Derek Jordan of Wolcottville are all accused of being part of a drug trafficking conspiracy. The indictment says Miller and Shellman possessed a large amount of meth with the intent of distributing it, with Miller using his own home to engage in traffikcing. Jordan is accused of several related firearm offenses.

The indictment is a result of a long-term multi-agency investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in Fort Wayne. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also involved.