Three facing drug charges in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): Three people are facing drug charges after two separate incidents Thursday in Celina.

Mercer County deputies stopped a car just after 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Echo Street. A K-9 indicated the presence of drugs, and a search was done.

Deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, a baggie with a white crystal-like substance inside, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Angel A. Storck, 29 of Celina, was arrested and is facing a felony charge of possession of drugs. Her bond was set at $50,000. Deputies also arrested Matthew J. Broerman, 28 of St. Henry, on a preliminary charge of possession of drugs. His bond was also set to $50,000.

In an unrelated investigation, deputies arrested Paige K. King, 20 of Celina, after searching a home in the 300 block of Stella Street in Celina at around 7:45 p.m. Officials found multiple drug paraphernalia items in the home and found what they believed to be marijuana, crystal meth and others inside. Deputies also found a loaded handgun.

King is also facing a felony charge of possession of drugs. Her bond is set at $50,000.

All three were booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

Both cases are still under investigation.