Three Dutch Soldiers Shot Outside Hotel In Indianapolis Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. EDT in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals.

The Dutch defense ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and the two others were conscious, while Indianapolis police said two of the soldiers were in critical condition and the third was stable.

The ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.

Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.

The ministry said that the shooting victims’ families have been informed while Indianapolis police continue investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southeast of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”

“The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time,” the Guard said, WXIN-TV reported.