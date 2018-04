FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is critically injured after a three-car crash on Hillegas Road Friday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Hillegas Rd. north of State Blvd.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that one person is currently listed in critical condition and several others are injured.

As of 8:50 a.m., Hillegas traffic is at a standstill in both north and southbound lanes as police and emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Avoid the area.