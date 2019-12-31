Three badly injured in possible drunk-driving crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lima Road and Coliseum Blvd. Monday night left two people fighting for their lives in an area hospital.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the intersection at about 11:30pm after one driver ran a red light on Coliseum, slamming into two vehicles that had the right-of-way on Lima. One of the vehicles was on fire when police arrived, and the man behind the wheel had to be pulled out of the burning vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

A woman and man in the second vehicle were pinned inside and had to be extricated by firefighters. The woman also suffered life-threatening injuries, while her passenger was last reported in serious condition.

The man behind the wheel of the third vehicle complained of pain but refused medical treatment.

Police did not specify which of the three drivers was the one to run the red light, but do confirm that alcohol and excessive speed were factors in the crash.