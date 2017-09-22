Three arrested for skimming device, fake credit card operation

MARKLE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Kansas City, Missouri men have been arrested in Huntington County for having an illegal card-skimming device and a large amount of fraudulent credit cards.

The Indiana State Police says the men were stopped by police on I-69 just north of the Markle exit for a traffic violation Wednesday afternoon.

The men started acting suspiciously so police had a K-9 search the SUV, finding more than 160 plastic credit cards, more than 60 Mastercard gift cards, tampering tools, and a small amount of marijuana.

Police later searched an Indianapolis hotel the men had been staying at and found about 500 more fraudulent cards.

Arrested were:

Omar C. Sosa, 19 of Kansas City, Missouri

Unlawful Possession of a Card Skimming Device, Level 6 Felony

Forgery-Counterfeiting, Level 6 Felony

Fraud, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Adrian Miguel Abreu Boza, 19 of Kansas City, Missouri

Unlawful Possession of a Card Skimming Device, Level 6 Felony

Forgery-Counterfeiting, Level 6 Felony

Fraud, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Alejandro Abreu Martinez, 27 of Kansas City, Missouri