Three arrested on drug charges after LaGrange traffic stop

LaGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested Friday night after LaGrange Police found drugs during a traffic stop.

An officer stopped an SUV near CR 300 N and 050 W at 8:33 p.m. A K9 smelled something in the vehicle, alerting officers.

Police discovered one 9mm handgun, about 40 grams of methamphetamine, about 40 grams of marijuana, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and other items.

Three people were arrested after the search. Lillian Marie Shaeffer is facing charges of dealing in methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic needles. Jason Dean Sparks is facing charges of possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Tessa Renee Clay is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.