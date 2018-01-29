Three arrested on marijuana charges on Indiana Toll Road

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police arrested three men on marijuana charges on the Indiana Toll Road on Sunday.

Troopers say they saw a white Ford Explorer commit several traffic violations at around 12:30 p.m. while the SUV was driving in front of them. The SUV was stopped near the Fremont –69 exit around mile marker 144.

Troopers say they smelled marijuana while speaking with the driver, Marcos Romos-Jube, 27, of Keary, New Jersey.

After a search, troopers say they found plastic containers with what they believed was marijuana, marijuana edibles, and marijuana wax.

Ramos-Jube and two passengers, Nicholas Ferrara, 27, and Steven Dipietro, 39, both of Keary, New Jersey.

All are facing charges of possession of marijuana and are held in the Steuben County Jail.