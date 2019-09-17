Three arrested in Garrett raids

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): Three Garrett residents were arrested on drug charges this week.

Garrett Police, Auburn Police, and the Indiana State Police SWAT team executed two search warrants at the same time, one at a home on South Cowen Street and the other at a home on South Hamsher Street, looking for illegal drugs and weapons. They found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in both homes.

You can find a full list of those arrested below:

22-year-old Dakota Aikins was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

20-year-old Krista Miller was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

25-year-old Andrew Woehnker was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.