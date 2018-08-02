Three arrested in gang bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police arrested three people in a raid on a known gang house Wednesday.

It happened at about 8:20pm, when the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Priscilla Lane, a couple of blocks south of McMillen Park, based on a month-long investigation that began from tips, complaints, and reports of shots being fired in the area.

Police seized a 9-millimeter pistol, 3 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of ammunition, and $8,000 in cash. Two small children were also removed from the home.

Arrested were 24-year-old Damitrail Gamble for maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, and neglect of a dependent, 21-year-old Dasia Smiley for maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and neglect of a dependant, and 41-year-old Bobby Wills for visiting a common nuisance.