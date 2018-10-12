Three arrested in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested in a Friday morning drug raid.

Fort Wayne Police arrived at a home in the 3911 Oliver Street at around 7:45 a.m. after receiving a tip the home was a possible drug house. Police found 4 people inside during the search along with 18.4 grams of crack cocaine, 0.1 gram of MDMA, 2 grams of marijuana and $800 in cash.

Quyon Rogers, 22 of Fort Wayne, was arrested and is facing charges of dealing cocaine and visiting a common nuisance. He is held on a $50,000. Nefatic Brownlee, 20 of Fort Wayne, was also arrested, and she is facing charges of possession of cocaine and possession marijuana.

Another man whose name was not released is facing a visiting a common nuisance charge. A woman inside the home was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still underway.