Three arrested in Fort Wayne drug arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested after a drug bust in Fort Wayne Wednesday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News 26-year-old Michael A. Blain, 50-year-old Michael John Blain, and 45-year-old Heidi Jo Castaneda were all arrested after police performed a search warrant at a home on Russell Avenue.

During the search, three handguns were found, as well as approximately 1.0 ounce of marijuana, approximately 1.0 ounce of edible marijuana products, 3.7 grams of hash oil and approximately 3.0 grams of Heroin.

Three pit bull dogs were removed from the residence by Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.