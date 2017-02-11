Three arrested for Armed Robbery

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people in regards to an armed robbery that happened last weekend.

The robbery happened on February 5th at about 7:09pm at a home in the 9000 block of Lilac Lane in Cromwell, when the victim arranged a handgun sale with 18-year-old Tyler Martin of Albion, but when Martin arrived, he pulled a gun of his own and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

Police found Martin at his job in Noble County the morning of February 9th and arrested him for robbery with a deadly weapon. During the investigation, police learned 18-year-old Hanna Angel and 19-year-old Corey Matthews were apparently working alongside Martin. A search of a home in Warsaw led to their arrests, plus the discovery of drugs, the stolen handgun, and six other firearms.