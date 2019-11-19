Three arrested after drug warrants served

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people were arrested Monday after search warrants revealed drugs, paraphernalia, guns, thousands of dollars in cash and stolen merchandise at two homes in East Fort Wayne.

Officers with the department’s vice and narcotics division and the emergency services team served search warrants at homes in the 3500 block of Harvester Ave and in the 3300 block of McCormick at 1:52 p.m. Police had a tip that Justin Staples, 43, was dealing methamphetamine and allegedly stole 12 handguns from New Haven.

Officers found Staples and Cheryl Staples, 39, inside the home on Harvester along with two other adults and two small children. Police discovered 226.2 grams of methamphetamine, 34.2 grams of heroin, 8.3 grams of psilocybin, 21.5 grams of fentanyl, 2 Glock pistols (one of which was reported stolen), $5650 in cash, scales, smoking paraphernalia, a Stihl leaf blower and a Stihl chainsaw that were reported stolen.

Another stolen firearm, a Ruger, was recovered from an undercover buy.

Justin Staples was arrested and is facing five counts of dealing methamphetamine with a firearm level 2, a count each of dealing heroin, dealing psilocybin, dealing fentanyl and dealing methamphetamine with a firearm level 3. He also is facing four counts of sale/possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, four counts of theft/possession of stolen property and two counts of maintaining a common nuisance.

Cheryl Staples was arrested and is facing a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.

Inside the home at McCormick, which was Justin’s former home and the current home of his mother, police found a syringe, six glass pipes with residue, used baggies which tested positive for methamphetamine, scales and 0.6 grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC.

Tami Staples, 61, was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing.