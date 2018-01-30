Three arrested for 18 Kosciusko County robberies

PIERCETON, Ind. (WOWO): Three men were arrested in connection with 18 burglaries in Kosciusko County this morning.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department tells WOWO News they were called to the Jelly Stone Camp Grounds near Pierceton at about 11pm Monday night about some burglaries in progress. Police caught one suspect on the property, with two others caught after a chase that ended in Whitley County.

Police say 18 lots at the campgrounds were hit, with multiple items stolen, including electronics, coins, and firearms.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Kenneth Sanchez, 28-year-old Michael Chapman, and 29-year-old Thomas Ankrom, all of Converse, Indiana, on burglary charges.