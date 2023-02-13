Threatening photo of Carroll High School student being investigated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Wayne Barker sent a letter and voicemail to parents, students, and staff Friday evening about a threatening photo circulating on social media.

A release said that student safety continues to be a priority.

Below is Barker’s letter,

Dear NACS Family,

It has been brought to our attention that a disturbing photo of a Carroll High School student with a firearm is circulating on social media. Northwest Allen County Schools adamantly opposes such racist and violent comments and we are investigating the situation.

Our preliminary investigation suggests that this threat is not the work of the student in the photo so we ask that all people withhold judgment about this student and avoid jumping to conclusions until all of the facts are known. Social media posts and photos are easily manipulated and shared at a rapid rate. We are working to find who is responsible for this post and hold them accountable for their actions.

We appreciate the cooperation we are receiving from the community because we are ALL responsible for keeping each other safe.

Sincerely,

Wayne Barker

Superintendent

Northwest Allen County Schools