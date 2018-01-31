Threatening message in Warsaw Community High School bathroom investigated

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A message written on a bathroom in the Warsaw Community High School launched a police investigation Tuesday.

Warsaw Police and school officials determined the note did not represent a credible threat.

It was originally brought to their attention when a student who discovered the message shared it on social media.

Warsaw Community Schools representatives say the safety and well-being of their students is their foremost priority, and they thank the Warsaw Police for helping to provide a safe learning environment.

The investigation may not be concluded, though. Warsaw Police ask anyone with information regarding the note to contact them.