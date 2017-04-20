Threat of severe weather looming for Thursday afternoon commute

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. In fact the majority of Indiana is under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service tell WOWO News, the greatest risk for severe storms will be along and east of I-69 from 4:00pm-8:00pm.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the main threat. Hail is also possible, along with frequent lightning. There also is a low chance for an isolated tornado, mainly across far northwest Ohio and south-central Lower Michigan.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day. You can also text the word “NEWS” to 46862 to have weather alerts sent directly to your mobile device.