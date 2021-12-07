Thousands of pounds of pork products recalled

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Alexander & Hornung is recalling 234,391 pounds of fully-cooked ham and pepperoni products because they might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were made on various dates and shipped to stores across the country, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The recalled items are listed at the USDA website and have establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No one has reported getting sick from the ham or pepperoni products.

Eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

If you own any of the recalled items, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.