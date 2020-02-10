Thousands of fetal remains to be buried Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Thousands of fetal remains will be buried during a Wednesday service in South Bend.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is also expected to give an update on the investigation into the fetal remains discovered at the home of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer after his death, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The burial will be at 1 p.m. at Southlawn Cemetery and Palmer Funeral Home.

Klopfer had abortion clinics in Fort Wayne (pictured above), Gary and South Bend. The Fort Wayne clinic closed back in 2014.