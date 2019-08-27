This is a ‘Knowledge Event’, Not a ‘Sales Pitch Event’

Coming Thursday to Mentone, IN is the next Ceres Solutions Knowledge Day Event. Land O’Lakes CEO Beth Ford will be the keynote speaker. Ceres Solutions CEO Jeff Troike says there’s a reason they call this a knowledge event; it’s not a sales pitch event.

“We bring new information, new technologies, new practices, what we’re seeing in the field today to help farmers make decisions for their next crop, because as we know this crop is already taken care of. This event is to just give them the information about new products, and new services, the new technologies, and how we’re going to use them together in the future.”

There will be hands on field demonstrations, trade show discounts and vendor specials, catered lunch will be served, and PARP points are available.

You can register for the event by visiting this link.