Thieves steal volunteer fire department’s fundraiser drop box

LAOTTO, Ind. (WOWO): A Grinch seems to have struck in LaOtto.

The town’s Volunteer Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that a locked dropbox where they store the money from live Christmas Tree sales has been stolen.

The theft apparently happened between 6pm Saturday and 8am Sunday.

The annual Christmas Tree sales are a big fundraiser for the department, which says there is a chance that the theft was caught on camera.

If you dropped a check in the box during the theft timeline, call either the fire department or police as soon as the check clears.

