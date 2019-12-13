Thieves steal urns from Fort Wayne cemetery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for whoever stole almost 250 ornamental vases from a Fort Wayne cemetery.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the urns were taken from Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery between December 6th and 9th, and are valued at about $500 each.

“With it being the holiday season, people are out shopping and everything, and now you got to think about replacing your loved one’s urn,” says Jevontae Lapsley, who rushed to the cemetery once he heard about the thefts to see if his loved ones were affected.

They were spared, but others weren’t so lucky.