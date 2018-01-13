Thief steals entire Salvation Army fundraiser auction offering

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): What was supposed to be a magical fundraiser for the Salvation Army in Fort Wayne ended up falling under a thief’s curse.

The charity is preparing for a fundraiser next week called Harry Potter Day, in which they treat guests to a trip to the fictional Diagon Alley and “Fantastic Beasts” Ball. But our Partners in News at ABC 21 reports the fundraiser is in jeopardy after every silent auction prize was stolen by a thief who managed to force open a lock at the Salvation Army’s offices.

Some of the items that were to be up for bid were handmade by children from the youth center.

The event is still planned for next Friday through Sunday at the Salvation Army’s offices on North Clinton Street, with the Ball taking place in New Haven. Get tickets and more details here.

If you know who the thief is, you’re urged to contact police.