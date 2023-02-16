The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has located and apprehended two suspects

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The department had recently asked for the media’s help in finding both Donald Gene Squires and Jared Michael Lesher.

51-year-old Squires was taken into custody without incident after a brief standoff just after 5 p.m. Wednesday near Howe, in LaGrange County.

Later the same day, just after 6 p.m., 26-year-old Lesher was taken into custody without incident in Angola after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Both were booked into the Steuben County Jail on their respective warrants.