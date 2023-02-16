The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has located and apprehended two suspects

By
Ian Randall
-
Photo supplied/Steuben County Sheriff's Office

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The department had recently asked for the media’s help in finding both Donald Gene Squires and Jared Michael Lesher.

51-year-old Squires was taken into custody without incident after a brief standoff just after 5 p.m. Wednesday near Howe, in LaGrange County.

Later the same day, just after 6 p.m., 26-year-old Lesher was taken into custody without incident in Angola after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Both were booked into the Steuben County Jail on their respective warrants.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here