The Salvation Army Set To Begin Christmas Assistance Application Process

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The Salvation Army are set to begin taking applications for their Christmas assistance programs.  The applications can be done so this week from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. and from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at The Salvation Army office located at 2901 North Clinton Street. Families interested must apply in person.

Families Receiving Government Assistance – documents to bring:
+Photo ID (head of household/applicant)
+Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household
+Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent
+Proof of Government Assistance: Food Stamps, TANF, Unemployment, Housing, etc.
Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14

Families Not Receiving Government Assistance – documents to bring:
+Photo ID (head of household/applicant)
+Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household
+Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent
+Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14
+Proof of Income
+Proof of expenses for the entire house- Utility bills, lease, phone, transportation, medical, etc.

For more information, call The Salvation Army at 744-2311 or visit www.safortwayne.org.

