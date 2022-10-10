The Salvation Army Set To Begin Christmas Assistance Application Process

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Salvation Army are set to begin taking applications for their Christmas assistance programs. The applications can be done so this week from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. and from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at The Salvation Army office located at 2901 North Clinton Street. Families interested must apply in person.
Families Receiving Government Assistance – documents to bring:
+Photo ID (head of household/applicant)
+Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household
+Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent
+Proof of Government Assistance: Food Stamps, TANF, Unemployment, Housing, etc.
Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14
Families Not Receiving Government Assistance – documents to bring:
+Photo ID (head of household/applicant)
+Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household
+Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent
+Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14
+Proof of Income
+Proof of expenses for the entire house- Utility bills, lease, phone, transportation, medical, etc.
For more information, call The Salvation Army at 744-2311 or visit www.safortwayne.org.