The Rescue Mission Providing Carry-Out Thanksgiving Meal

For many years, The Rescue Mission has hosted both a traditional sit-down and carry-out meal for homeless residents and the community on Thanksgiving Day. For the safety of residents, staff and the community, a carry-out only meal will be provided the day before the Thanksgiving Holiday; Wednesday, November 25th.

Rescue Mission COO Sam Hardy joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the event.

