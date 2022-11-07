The Rescue Mission announces leadership transition

Fort Wayne, IN (Press Release) – Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has announced today that President and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will be stepping down in March 2023, starting a leadership transition process over the next six months. Donovan’s decision brings to a close a significant chapter spanning 15 years of dedicated service.

“Donovan has tirelessly given himself to serving the residents, donors and staff of the Rescue Mission over the past 15 years”, says Chairman of the Board Jeff Ostermann. “Our entire board could not be any more grateful for the integrity, excellence and faithful commitment with which he has led. He has been a true asset to our community throughout his tenure and, just as importantly, a wonderful friend to those of us who have known him best. We wish him the absolute best in this next phase of his journey. ”

Donovan has been a champion for the cause of human development in this community. He is seen by many leaders in the local government and community as the authority on the homelessness crisis and ways to address it. Under Donovan’s faithful leadership, The Rescue Mission has grown in size, scope, and reach. Donovan was instrumental in uniting and developing the various operations of The Rescue Mission which include an emergency shelter, transformational men’s and women’s programs (Restoration House and Charis House respectively), and a thrift store (Treasure House). Most recently, Donovan led the effort to open a new 80,000-square-foot facility at 404 E. Washington Blvd. that has significantly expanded the Mission’s scope of ministry and care.

Thanks to the stewardship of Donovan, today’s Rescue Mission is financially strong and thriving. It has become one of the leading providers of food, shelter, addiction recovery programs, and other support services for individuals and families who are homeless, burdened by poverty, or struggling with mental health issues.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission,” Donovan said. “I believe 2023 is the right time for me to entrust the organization with a new leader. The Senior Leadership Team and I have laid out a vision for the organization that will guide it for many years to come. While I will miss serving at The Rescue Mission, I am truly looking forward to the next assignment and spending more time with my wife and family.”

Donovan is looking forward to ways God will use him through other leadership opportunities. He continues to serve on various Boards within our community; Love Fort Wayne, Parkview Regional Medical Center, and Thrivent Mid-America Region. He also serves on the Board of the Citygate Network.

The Rescue Mission Board will oversee the process to choose Donovan’s successor and has already begun a nation-wide search for a new President and CEO under the consultation of the AGORA Search Group. For more details or to apply for this position, please contact Mark MacKay at mark@agorasearchgroup.com or 414.334.1228.