The McRib is Back, Supporting Indiana Farmers

What could make the most wonderful time of the year even more wonderful? How about a nationwide launch of the McRib sandwich at McDonald’s? The famed sandwich is back for a limited time, boosting pork sales across the country.

Jeanette Merritt, Director of Checkoff Programs for the Indiana Pork Producers Association, thanked McDonald’s on behalf of the nearly 3,000 pig farmers across the state for their nationwide launch of the McRib.

“Pork owns the breakfast fast food market, but breakfast sales have slipped this year as more people have been working from home and not driving through to order sandwiches with bacon, ham, or sausage on them. That’s why the relaunch of the McRib is key to driving pork sales for our industry. We know many Americans are rediscovering pork in cooking at home and the McRib enforces just how pork can excite and engage consumers at restaurants.”

Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler says McDonald’s is a huge buyer of Indiana ag products.

“When we look at 2018 figures, the McDonald’s system purchased over $34 million of raw products here in state of Indiana. That’s a huge figure and, again, we appreciate it. In this ongoing relationship that we have with McDonald’s and our commodity suppliers, like our pork producers, we want it to continue and we hope and expect that it that it will continue.”

That $34 million worth of products includes 4.5 million pounds of pork.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch passed along her thanks to McDonald’s as well for their continued support of Hoosier farmers.

“In recent years, you’ve helped us celebrate National Ag Month in March and have helped illuminate some of the great stories our farmers have to tell. So, let me share that this is a very proud moment for Indiana to be on the list of suppliers for a great global brand like McDonald’s.”

The McRib is back, but just for a limited time. Get yours today and support an Indiana pig farmer.