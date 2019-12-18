The Longest Night Memorial Walk set for Saturday night in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): This Saturday, December 21st is the the first day of winter, and will mark the longest night of the year. The Rescue Mission will use the evening to memorialize the homeless who lost their lives in 2019, with “The Longest Night Memorial Walk”.

The Rescue Mission is partnering with Trinity English Lutheran Church for this year’s candlelight memorial walk. In many cases, this service is the only commemoration of the lives and passing of the homeless who have been lost.

Rev. Donovan Coley told WOWO News that 2019 has been a particularly difficult year for the homeless community as well as those who care for them. He said that this event is a way to remember and that it is a special, emotional event for staff, residents and volunteers alike.

The walk will begin at 6PM at The Rescue Mission (301 W. Superior St.). Participants will walk to Trinity English Lutheran Church (450 W. Washington Blvd.) for a short memorial service led by Trinity English’s Rev. Dr. Gary M. Erdos and The Rescue Mission’s Pastor Sharon Gerig. The service will be followed by a chili supper, and participants will walk

back to The Rescue Mission at their leisure.

Those participating are encouraged to bring a candle or flashlight to carry during the walk, as well as donations of needed items like heavy-duty gloves and men’s underwear. Members of the public invited to join the walk.