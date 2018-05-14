The latest on the Indiana Special Session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A bill making an additional $5 million available for safety improvements was approve by the Indiana House as the first major action taken during what’s expected to be a one-day special session.

The measure was approved Monday morning on a 96-1 vote. The House also approved a bill that made some technical changes to the state’s tax code, while also offering a tax break to the asphalt industry. The Senate is expected to vote on the bills Monday afternoon.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb requested the school safety funding during the regular session. But the measure was among a handful of bills that died amid infighting among majority Republicans as the regular session ended in March.

House Democratic leader Terry Goodin says the $5 million in safety funding is a pittance, amounting to about $7,000 per school.

RELATED: Indiana Special Session to begin May 14