The heatwave has arrived – here’s how to stay cool

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – With the next several days predicted to remain in the high 80’s and low 90’s, it’s safe to say that the summer heat has finally arrived.

With summer fun come dangers though, as heat waves can cause things like dehydration and heatstroke.

No matter if you’re spending time outdoors, at a job site or traveling, there are important things to remember in order to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Weather.gov has provided the following tips:

For those spending their summer working outdoor jobs: stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.

stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. If you know someone who is elderly, sick or does not have air conditioning , check up on them. Make sure they’re keeping cool and drinking plenty of fluids.

, check up on them. Make sure they’re keeping cool and drinking plenty of fluids. If you’re spending time outdoors , limit strenuous activity, find shade and stay hydrated.

, limit strenuous activity, find shade and stay hydrated. If you’re traveling, never leave kids or pets unattended inside a vehicle – LOOK before you LOCK.

It is never safe to leave a toddler, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. Since the beginning of 2019, 13 toddlers have already died in hot cars. Even if your car is parked in the driveway, make sure it’s locked. Kids play in cars and can get locked in.

If you or someone you know has spent several hours in the heat, and is displaying signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, get them to a cooler area immediately.

Check out the graphic on the left to see the difference in symptoms in heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and know when it’s necessary to call 911.

To learn more on heat safety, or to read real life stories from heat victims, click here.