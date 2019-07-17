The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Weed Control on Your Prevent Plant Acres

On this month’s HAT Soil Health Podcast, Dr. Aaron Hager, Associate Professor at the University of Illinois specializing in weeds, discusses weed pressure on your prevent plant acres. He says waterhemp, marestail, and giant ragweed are 4 to 5 feet tall in Illinois and another burndown application will likely be ineffective at this point in the season. Click on the play button to hear this month’s HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.