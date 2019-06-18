The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Tough Decisions to Make and Cover Crop Seed in Tight Supply

On this month’s HAT Soil Health Podcast, Eric Pfeiffer speaks with Scott Wohltman, Cover Crop Chair for the American Seed Trade Association (ASTA) and agronomist for La Crosse Seed. Wohltman was recently in D.C. to tell lawmakers about the tight supplies for cover crops in a time where a number of farmers are looking at planting covers on prevented plant acres.

Wohltman also discusses crop insurance decisions, loss of forage, the importance of the quality of seed, keeping a living root in the ground to improve soil health, and he gives some guidelines for what he would be doing in this very frustrating season.