The HAT Soil Health Podcast- The First Ever Indiana Ag Nutrient Alliance Field Day

HAT Soil Health Podcast host Eric Pfeiffer was joined by Christy Wright from Corteva Agriscience, Seth Harden from The Nature Conservancy, and Indiana Farm Bureau’s Justin Schneider to discuss their roles in encouraging soil health practices at the first ever field day presented by the Indiana Ag Nutrient Alliance on Aug. 19, 2019.

The HAT Soil Health Podcast is presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.