The HAT Soil Health Podcast- Soil Microbiomes and Why They Matter

Most of us are aware that soil amendments like fertilizers, compost, and manure can directly influence crop growth through the nutrients they supply. But they also influence the entire soil ecosystem, including the many microbes that call soil ‘home.’ Can vegetable growers choose specific soil amendments to promote microbes that will improve soil health and lead to healthier, more productive crops?

To answer that question, Dr. Lori Hoagland, Associate Professor, Agroecology and Soil Microbial Ecology in the Dept. of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at Purdue University and farmer Dan Perkins from Perkins Good Earth Farm in Demotte, IN join host Eric Pfeiffer on the latest HAT Soil Health Podcast presented by the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative.